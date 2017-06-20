OnePlus 5 is here, and it's more powerful than ever

OnePlus has just taken the wraps off its latest flagship, the OnePlus 5. The company has again stuffed some of the most powerful components available inside a sleek, solid metal chassis.

From the outside, the OnePlus 5 looks like a rounder, slimmer version of the OnePlus 3/3T. Improving on last year’s version, the manufacturer shaved down the body thickness to a meagre 7.25mm, rounded the corners and added extra rounding on the edges to make it even more comfortable to hold.

The size and resolution of the display on the front has remained. That’s to say it’s a full HD 5.5-inch AMOLED panel, this time covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that’s slightly curved towards the edges.

One feature that’s definitely new to OnePlus is the dual camera system on the back. It’s made up of one 16-megapixel f/1.7 camera and one 20-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto camera. That means, like the iPhone 7 Plus, they can combine to create depth effects, or you can use the quick 2x zoom feature.

Inside, there’s a the latest Qualcomm mobile processor; specifically, the Snapdragon 835 which is tuned to 2.45GHz. Alongside that there’s 6GB RAM and 64GB storage in the Slate Grey model or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in the Midnight Black version.

With the newer processor, and a more efficient kind of RAM, OnePlus was able to get better battery performance, despite dropping down to 3,300mAh. That’s 100mAh less than the 3T. As you’d expect, you can refill it very quickly using the Dash Charge technology built into the power adapter and cable.

To help keep the phone running smoothly, there’s a feature built in called App Priority. This learns what your most used apps are and makes sure they’re ready to go and load quickly when you need them. It also de-prioritises apps you rarely use, and stops them using too much of your battery when you’re not using them.

From a software perspective, it’s no surprise to see a new version of OxygenOS which, this year, is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It includes most of the familiar features including the Shelf for quick access to important information and tools, customisable buttons, icons and theming.

The latest software does include some new features however. There’s reading mode which turns the screen monochrome, filtering out blue light and adapting sharpness to provide an e-reader like experience. You will also be able to take expanded screenshots, similar to what we’ve seen from the likes of Samsung and LG.

There are also new off-screen gestures for launching functions and apps, a customisable vibration motor, Secure Box for hiding private files behind a PIN or fingerprint and a Do Not Disturb mode specifically designed for when you’re gaming.

The phone will be available to buy direct from OnePlus from 27 June. The entry model costs £449, while the more powerful black version costs £499. As is traditional for OnePlus, there will be the usual selection of slim, snap-on cases in various wood, plastic and carbon fibre finishes. That includes the mainstay Sandstone finish.