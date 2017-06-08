OnePlus confirms OnePlus 5 design and camera with official image
OnePlus doesn't care about keeping its next phone under wraps.
The company is set to announce the OnePlus 5 in less than two weeks, but we already know a lot about the phone through leaks. And now, thanks to OnePlus, we even what it looks like. Sure, a high-res image of the OnePlus 5 surfaced a few days ago, showing off the dual-camera setup and overall look of the device's top half, but OnePlus has just one-upped that leak with an image of its own.
On the official OnePlus Twitter account and OnePlus Google+ page, OnePlus posted an image of the OnePlus 5's top half with the tagline “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.” So, that’s it. Everyone knows what the OnePlus 5 will look like when OnePlus officially unveils it in 12 days. It's unclear if the company planned to reveal the phone over social media or if it felt pressured by the recent image leak.
Whatever the reason may be, the cat is out of the bag now, though the phone won't be officially unveiled until 12pm EST on 20 June. At that event, we will likely hear more specific details, including features, pricing, and a release date. In the meantime, check out Pocket-lint's rumour round up for more information about what the phone is thought to feature and maybe cost.
We also have a guide on how to stream the OnePlus 5 event.
A continuous hard edge, refined over 3 years. https://t.co/KVXBWmhBt8 pic.twitter.com/KBNppQ0R0U— OnePlus (@oneplus) June 8, 2017
