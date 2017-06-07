Is this the OnePlus 5? Phone design revealed in super-clear image

We now know what the OnePlus 5 looks like - the top half, at least.

On the same day OnePlus announced it will soon unveil its next flagship, the OnePlus 5, which follows the OnePlus 3T from last year, Android Police has published a render of the phone, which gives us one of the first clear looks at the phone's design. From it, we can see the phone might feature a dual-camera system, which matches previous leaks as well as OnePlus' own launch event invitation.

In that invitation, which is available on OnePlus' website and has the tagline "focuses on what matters", you can move your mouse from left to right and see the website react to the pointer position. The view seems to move, as if it were captured with a dual camera. Forgetting the invitation, however, today's leak also suggests the phone will be available in black at launch, unlike the 3T.

The OnePlus 3T debuted with top-notch specs and easily rivaled high-end devices like the Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC 10, and LG G5. But will OnePlus' next flagship be able to do the same? Can it give the new Galaxy S8 and LG G6 a run for their money, while still maintaining OnePlus' flagship-killing price strategy? Pocket-lint has rounded up all the latest rumours, if you want to know more.

It is rumoured to feature a Quad HD display, at least 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. But none of that has been confirmed. We should know more in a couple weeks, however, as OnePlus is set to reveal the phone on 20 June.