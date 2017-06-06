OnePlus 5 will launch on 20 June

After months of rumours and leaks, the OnePlus 5 finally has a launch date, 20 June 2017.

OnePlus will be live streaming the reveal on its company website at 5:00pm BST on the day. There will also be several pop-up events in various countries around the world, including London, New York and Berlin, where the phone will be shown off to a live audience.

The OnePlus 5 is shaping up to be a serious "flagship killer", given the specs and features we already know it will arrive with. They include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the same processor chip used by the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Excited to launch the OnePlus 5 on June 20 https://t.co/vC1vkzE6o8. I think @getpeid is too ???? pic.twitter.com/QsURqy4ptW — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) 6 June 2017

It's also tipped to come with a dual-lens camera, something even the Galaxy S8 doesn't have, although this hasn't been officially confirmed yet. OnePlus has previously teased an image taken on two different cameras, and asked which we think was taken on the 5. It doesn't take a genius to work out the company is referring to the much clearer image in question.

We do know OnePlus is taking the camera seriously, after it confirmed it has formed a partnership with DxO to "support their exciting mobile photography strategy".

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 5 should feature a Quad HD display, at least 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

We don't have long to wait until the full unveiling of the OnePlus 5, and rest assured we'll bring you all the latest news as and when we get it.