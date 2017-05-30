  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. OnePlus phone news

A OnePlus 5 was used to take one of these, which photo is it?

|
OnePlus A OnePlus 5 was used to take one of these, which photo is it?
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE

- OnePlus reveals image comparison

- Still no details on camera itself though

OnePlus has started teasing its forthcoming new flagship smartphone, with the latest tweet showing a distinct improvement in camera ability.

The OnePlus 5 was confirmed by the company previously, and now its official Twitter account has revealed an image taken by two different smartphones. We presume one of them is the current OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T, the other the OnePlus 5.

Can you tell which is which?

Of course you can. That's somewhat the point.

The image on the right has more detail, vibrancy and contrast. It's also an impressive night shot.

The camera on the OnePlus 5 is tipped to be a dual-lens model like a few other flagship phones on the market today. There have been rumours in the past that the rear camera has a 23-megapixel sensor, others that suggest it is 16-megapixel. We won't know for sure until the official announcement, but we suspect there will be something a little different or clever about it if OnePlus is already teasing shots.

We do know for sure that the OnePlus 5 will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, with Quick Charge 4.0, thanks to a tweet by Qualcomm. The rest, it seems, will be revealed soon.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments