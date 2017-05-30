A OnePlus 5 was used to take one of these, which photo is it?

OnePlus has started teasing its forthcoming new flagship smartphone, with the latest tweet showing a distinct improvement in camera ability.

The OnePlus 5 was confirmed by the company previously, and now its official Twitter account has revealed an image taken by two different smartphones. We presume one of them is the current OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T, the other the OnePlus 5.

Can you tell which is which?

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017

Of course you can. That's somewhat the point.

The image on the right has more detail, vibrancy and contrast. It's also an impressive night shot.

The camera on the OnePlus 5 is tipped to be a dual-lens model like a few other flagship phones on the market today. There have been rumours in the past that the rear camera has a 23-megapixel sensor, others that suggest it is 16-megapixel. We won't know for sure until the official announcement, but we suspect there will be something a little different or clever about it if OnePlus is already teasing shots.

We do know for sure that the OnePlus 5 will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, with Quick Charge 4.0, thanks to a tweet by Qualcomm. The rest, it seems, will be revealed soon.