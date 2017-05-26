  1. Home
Grab a OnePlus 3T while you still can, discontinued from 1 June

The OnePlus 3T will soon be disappearing from store shelves and the company's online store, as it prepares for the launch of the OnePlus 5. The 3T was only released in November 2016 as a slightly updated version of the already excellent OnePlus 3, but all good things must come to an end, and Thursday 1 June is the last day you'll be able to pick one up.

The OnePlus 3T has a faster and more capable Snapdragon 821 processor compared to its OnePlus 3 predecessor and has sapphire glass on the front to better protect it from scratches and the like. It also has a much improved battery and an upgraded front camera. Couple all that with a solid build and a very attractive price tag, and it's no wonder it's one of our favourite phones of the moment. 

If you already have a OnePlus 3T and are worried about it not being supported anymore, fear not. OnePlus has confirmed it will continue to roll out software updates to the phone.

The OnePlus 5 will replace the 3T at some point this year, but we don't expect it to be 2 June, the day after the 3T goes off sale. Until the 5 does become available, you won't be able to buy any phones from the OnePlus online store. We'd assume there will be a good couple of weeks at least until the 5 goes on sale, but that's purely speculation.

