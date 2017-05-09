OnePlus 5 may have double dual cameras according to leaked sketches

The OnePlus 5 is due to be released later this year, and after having its name confirmed - it's skipped 4 because the number is seen as unlucky - we can now focus our attention on specs and features.

We've already heard that there will be a dual camera on the rear to help it compete with the best flagships of 2017, but a new report suggests there will be a second dual camera on the front of the phone as well.

At least, that's according to sketches that have originated in China and have been obtained by Android Pure. The drawings clearly show a dual camera on the rear, with the OnePlus logo beneath it, and a USB Type-C port on the bottom. So far, so OnePlus 5.

But the interesting thing to note is a dual camera on the front left of the phone. It's likely that if a reality, the camera setup would work in a similar way to the one on the rear, that is one being a depth sensor and one being a regular image sensor. The only the thing the drawings don't give away is the resolution or make of the lenses.

The sketches also show a 0.5mm ceramic layer around the rear camera module, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a hardware toggle switch on the side. This could work in a similar way to the switch on the OnePlus X to toggle between notification preferences.