OnePlus 5 confirmed to feature dual rear-camera, possible embedded fingerprint sensor

OnePlus has always produced phones that offer flagship specs and features without the flagship prices. The OnePlus 5 looks set to be no different, and the latest report from India Today Tech suggests it will come with a dual rear-camera, a feature that many of 2017's flagship have.

It's not clear what image sensors will be fitted to the upcoming "flagship killer", but it's thought the front-facing snapper will be the same 16-megapixel sensor as found on the OnePlus 3T.

India Today Tech has also come up with an image of the OnePlus 5, which is based on information from people who have either seen it or worked on it, and it shows no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

This, says India Today Tech, means the upcoming device will have a sensor under the screen on the front where you would normally find a physical button. This could mean the OnePlus 5 will have a screen that takes up the entirety of the front, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and possibly even the iPhone 8 if rumours are to be believed.

The image also shows no antenna lines on the rear, and the seamless look could eliminate the slight variation between the screen and rear as seen on the OnePlus 3T.

It's claimed the OnePlus 5 will have a 5.5-inch display, but it's not clear if it will stick to full HD 1080p, or take a bump up to 1440p.

Other specs are thought to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that features in many of the 2017 flagship devices, at least 6GB of RAM, as the 3T had 6GB, and 64GB/128GB storage options.

There's no word on pricing just yet, but we can be sure it will be a fraction of the cost of several 2017 flagships. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei told India Today Tech: ""Some people think we have the best product while some think we have the best product at a given price. This caveat is something I don't want. We just want to create the best products. Period. No caveats".

"We don't want consumers to see the price of the phone".

The next OnePlus phone is said to skip the number 4 and go straight to 5 as 4 is seen as unlucky number in Asia.