This is the limited edition OnePlus 3T in Midnight Black

OnePlus has introduced a Midnight Black version of its popular flagship-killing phone. This all-black finish - according to OnePlus - was chosen after testing 30 different variations. It was initially be available in a limited run of 250 models, just like the special edition launched recently in partnership with Collette in Paris.

To be one of the first to get hold of it, hopeful buyers had to head to a Hypebeast page at the end of March, but the device is now available from the company's own online store. O2 is also stocking the phone in the UK, with Refresh plans starting at £32 per month.

To make the new colour, OnePlus applies three 14-micron thick dark coatings, which is thin enough to maintain the natural metallic look and feel of the solid aluminium body. After being coated, the phone goes through two sandblasting sessions to give it that reflective quality we've seen on the OnePlus 3T in the past.

Finally, a thin protective layer is applied to discourage excessive fingerprint smudges. If it's as good as OnePlus claims, this should be enough to keep it looking new for a long time. To see it in detail, open our gallery.

Inside, it's the same OnePlus 3T we know and love from the end of 2016, and is easily one of the best phones you can buy, especially at the price.

The front hosts a 5.5-inch AMOLED Full HD screen and a fast fingerprint scanner. Its body is hewn from a single block of Aluminium, which is curved slightly on the back to give it an ergonomic feel.

Inside, powering the device, is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor along with a 3,300mAh battery which easily lasts all day and charges stupendously fast thanks to OnePlus' Dash Charge.