OnePlus teams up with Colette to launch limited-edition OnePlus 3T

OnePlus and Paris-based fashion boutique Colette are releasing a limited-edition version of the OnePlus 3T smartphone.

Dubbed the OnePlus 3T Colette edition, the phone is described as a "all-black edition" of the OnePlus 3T premium flagship smartphone. It is being launched now in celebration of Colette’s 20th anniversary. OnePlus has revealed it will even briefly host a pop-up shop in the Colette store in Paris only on 21 March to sell 250 units.

The phone has 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 821 processor, Dash Charge, Android with OxygenOS, and a special engraving with the Colette logo. OnePlus will be offering a free set of the Bullets V2 earphones with each unit. If any of this interests you, the specially-made OnePlus 3T will be available for €479 (around £416).

This isn't the first time OnePlus has teamed up with Colette. They also partnered last year. OnePlus collaborated with Colette ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 2 and the OnePlus X. It also did another pop-up shop for the OnePlus 3. OnePlus' latest pop-up will open at 11am GMT on 21 March in the Colette store at 213 Rue Saint Honore in Paris.

Check out Pocket-lint's review of the OnePlus 3T for more details about what the original phone features.

