OnePlus may skip 4th generation due to Chinese superstition
- OnePlus 5 likely to be released in 2017, not OnePlus 4
- 4 is an unlucky number in China
- Top-of-the-range specs expected
OnePlus knows a thing or two when it comes to producing a real flagship competitor phone for a fraction of the price. The OnePlus 3T was released in November 2016 with a couple of internal upgrades to cement itself as the best mid-price phone available to buy.
But now that's been released, people are already looking forward to the next version, the OnePlus 4. Only, it might not be called the OnePlus 4 but the OnePlus 5 instead and it's all because of Chinese superstition.
The number 4 is often avoided in China as its pronunciation is very close to the word 'death', which can obviously be seen as bad luck for many. Most Chinese high-rise buildings even go to the extent of omitting floors 4th, 14th and so on, because of the connection.
When the phones OnePlus produces are so good, we're happy to go along. The 5 will no doubt want to retain its status as a true flagship killer and so is expected to feature the very latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM.
Fingers are also pointing to a possible ceramic build, similar to that seen one the OnePlus X. Some analysts suggest the entire phone could be made of a ceramic material, but it's more plausible to assume it will just be the rear panel.
As for a release date, it's safe to assume we can expect to see the OnePlus 5 around summer 2017 to coincide with previous launches. It would be good to see it keep a similar price to the OnePlus 3T too, which commands a respectable and affordable £399 price tag.
As ever with rumours, we have to take them with a pinch of salt, but we'll bring all the latest news surrounding the OnePlus 4 or 5 as and when we hear it.
