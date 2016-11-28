OnePlus 3T pre-release launch draws impressive crowds

OnePlus' pre-release launch at the O2 Store on Oxford Street was notable for more than one reason. First, it marks the first proper high street retail launch for the brand's smartphones in the UK. Second, the queues outside the door were more reminiscent of an iPhone launch than the early release of an Android phone.

Just as the doors opened at 3:02pm on Thursday, 24 November, a long line snaked out the door and around the corner spanning the whole length of the store's side-facing windows. As time passed, the line only seemed to get longer with more than 100 people eager to get their hands on the OnePlus 3T.

None were more eager than Alexander, a keen OnePlus fan who arrived at the store at around 11:50am to make sure he got his hands on the new gadget before anyone else. What Alexander didn't know before walking in, however, was that OnePlus and O2 were ready to surprise him by giving him his desired 128GB model completely free of charge, along with some other goodies.

Thankfully, no one outdoors in the queue was left to suffer in the cold. A dedicated team was handing out Boosts, mince pies, hot chocolate, coffee and loads of other tasty snacks to keep up morale while they waited to get their hands on the OnePlus 3T.

Once in the store, OnePlus had a cool Dash Charge game set up. It was essentially a Temple Run style game which used a Kinect sensor to move past obstacles and to collect as much virtual charge as possible. The player with the highest score at the end of the evening would receive another OnePlus 3T for free as a prize.

And of course, it wouldn't be a OnePlus launch without branded t-shirts, ruck sacks, messenger bags and cases being handed out to visitors.

All in all, it was a very successful event. To draw the crowds it did, and to create so much buzz and excitement is a big deal for a brand which isn't that well known yet in the UK.