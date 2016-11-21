Want a OnePlus 3T early? Get yourself down to O2 on Oxford St this Thursday

OnePlus unveiled its newest handset, the OnePlus 3T, last week. The latest flagship killer from one of the most disruptive brands in the business boasts the Snapdragon 821 processor, a beefy 3,400mAh battery, 6GB RAM, Dash Charge for super-fast charging and a refined Oxygen OS software experience, and all at a fraction of the price it'd cost you for a similarly-specced specced phone from anyone else.

It looks like it'll be a fantastic phone, and it's due to be launched in the UK on 28 November. However, there is an opportunity for you to get your hands on it before anyone else by joining the company at its early retail event on 24 November. OnePlus and O2 are hosting a pre-release launch event at the O2 store on Oxford Street where you'll be able to snag the phone four days before it goes on general sale.

The event kicks off at precisely 3:02pm GMT and you can expect to join a crowd of other enthusiastic OnePlus fans at the O2 store, 134 Oxford Street. Demand is expected to be high for the competitive smartphone, as it has been for its predecessor, the OnePlus 3. In other words: if you really want to be the first, be sure to get down there early.

You'll be able to buy the phone either with a contract on one of O2's Refresh plans, or SIM-free. If you're after the 64GB model, that'll set you back either £31/month for a plan with 500 minutes and 500MB data, or £42/month for unlimited minutes and 5GB data.

Both plans come with unlimited texts and an up-front cost of £9.99. Meanwhile, there will be a 128GB option which costs just £2/month extra for the same plans, and with no up-front payment. If you're after a SIM-free phone and no contract, the 64GB phone costs £417.99, while the 128GB versions costs just £456 with O2.

In previous years, OnePlus has only made its phone available to buy direct from its own website, and sometimes requiring you to have an invitation first. In short: partnering with one of the UK's biggest carriers and offering the phones at a popular store is a big deal for OnePlus. It shows how far the company have come in just a few short years.

If you want to be among the first to get the OnePlus 3T - and meet some fellow OnePlus fans at the same time - you know where to be this Thursday. It's an opportunity not to be missed.