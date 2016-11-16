Want the OnePlus 3T? You'll have to go to O2

OnePlus has just revealed the much anticipated OnePlus 3T smartphone, with more power and a longer battery life than its OnePlus 3 predecessor. The 3T will go on sale in the UK from Monday 28 November and O2 has signed up to be the exclusive stockist of the device.

You'll be able to pre-order one from 17 November or head to a pop up event at O2's 134 Oxford Street London store to pick one up from 3.02pm on Thursday 24 November.

The OnePlus 3T is available in 64GB and 128GB storage options, with the former being available on an O2 Refresh tariff with 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data for £31/month, or £42/month for unlimited minutes and texts and 5GB of data. You'll need to pay £9.99 upfront for both tariffs.

Alternatively you can buy a SIM-free 64GB OnePlus 3T from O2 for £417.99.

Tariffs for the 128GB model start at £33/month for 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data or £44/month for unlimited minutes and texts and 5GB of data, both with no upfront payment. You can also buy the 128GB model SIM-free for £456.

For a full range of tariffs you can head to the dedicated OnePlus 3T page on O2's website from tomorrow.

Magnus McDonald, head of devices at O2 said: "As the only operator in the UK to sell the OnePlus 3, we're proud to be continuing our relationship with OnePlus and to bring our customers the OnePlus 3T."

"Demand for the OnePlus 3 has exceeded all our expectations and we're excited tos ee how successful our partnership with OnePlus can be".

The OnePlus 3T features a new 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and a larger 3400mAh battery. It also packs a new 16-megapixel camera with sapphire glass covering as well as electronic and optical image stabilisation.