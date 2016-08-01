  1. Home
OnePlus 3 Soft Gold in pictures: If bling is your thing

|
1/13

As affordable mid-range phones go there are few better than the OnePlus 3. This £329 beauty comes with a flagship specification but without the flagship price.

And now you can buy it in a Soft Gold finish instead of the standard Graphite colour - the latter which most would just call silver and black, really. The newer gold version won't cost you a penny more, either, making the choice very much yours to make.

READ: OnePlus 3 review

Rather than the black front of the Graphite model, the Soft Gold opts for a white finish, with gold highlights around the front fingerprint scanner. It looks very fetching indeed.

Every other edge is encased in that gold colour. Even the OnePlus "1+" logo to the rear is embossed in reflective gold for some added sheen.

Pocket-lintoneplus 3 soft gold in pictures if bling is your thing image 3

However, the plastic antenna bandings top and bottom of the device take on a slightly different gold-meets-beige finish to try and match with the metal shell.

There's no added golden colour to the included USB Type-C cable, though, which is the trademark bright red that OnePlus has led with since its inception.

So if bling is your thing, then the OnePlus 3 in Soft Gold might be exactly the affordable handset to suit your needs - without breaking the bank.

Read: OnePlus 3T review: The best mid-price phone money can buy

