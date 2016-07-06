OnePlus 3 OxygenOS 3.2.0 update pulled after causing upgrade issues

OnePlus has announced that it is pulling the latest software update for OnePlus 3 as some users reported issues while upgrading.

OnePlus OxygenOS 3.2.0 was being rolled out to all OnePlus 3 phones over a 48 hour period, which started on Monday, 4 July. However, the update has stopped and there is no date set for when it might be available again.

"Due to some reports of issues while upgrading, we are temporarily stopping the rollout to investigate," said OnePlus on its forums. "We will start back up as soon as possible."

The update itself has a fairly long list of improvements and tweaks, so owners will be chomping at the bit to get it.

Highlights include improved RAM management and GPS performance, enhanced audio playback quality and fixes for notifications issues.

There are updated custom icon packs, improved camera quality and functionality, and some issues found in Gallery are fixed. As are bugs in the Clock and Music apps.

OnePlus has not revealed exactly what issues users faced when downloading and installing the update, but it was clearly problematic enough to take the software down.

We'll let you know when the OxygenOS 3.2.0 over-the-air update starts to roll out again. Hopefully it won't be too long.