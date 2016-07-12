Brexit forces OnePlus 3 price to soar to £329

You can now be angry at those who voted to "leave" the European Union (EU) for yet another reason: a more expensive OnePlus 3.

The OnePlus 3 smartphone used to cost £309 in the UK, making it one of the most affordable, premium smartphones on the market, but is now £20 more expensive to Brits.

As part of the aftermath of the EU Referendum vote, OnePlus had to hike up the price. The company previously warned that it would have to increase pricing due to a recent drop in value of the British Pound. That has now come into effect.

"Given the effects of the unstable markets on our extremely thin margins, we’re reluctantly going to have make some small changes to our pricing structure for the device," said OnePlus in a statement.

"In practical terms for our customers, this means that... the OnePlus 3 will be £329 in the UK."

Ever since the UK voted to leave the European Union, the GBP has plummeted, as financial markets worry about the instability and uncertainly as to what comes next for the country. That has lead to the Pound now being valued at just $1.31. Before the vote it was as high as $1.47.

To further put that into context; before the vote the OnePlus 3, at £309, was the equivalent of $454 in US dollars. Now, at the same price, it's only worth around $406 - a drop of almost 20 per cent in revenues.

That's why OnePlus has attempted to make up the shortfall in revenue with a price rise. As it stands, OnePlus is still losing almost $30 for every device sold based on the current exchange rate in comparison to the old, even at the new price.

At least OnePlus gave you a heads up though, which is much more than some manufacturers. We fully expect other UK prices for consumer electronics and gadgetry to rise for the exact same reason.