  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. OnePlus phone news

OnePlus 3 official cases in pictures: Bamboo, Karbon, Sandstone and more

|
1/11 Pocket-lint
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

The OnePlus 3 has finally arrived bringing with it impressive specs for the £309 pricetag. But now we know about the 6GB of RAM, the 16-megapixel camera and that Dash fast charging, it's time to decide what look is best.

OnePlus is offering a selection of official rear protector cases specifically for the OnePlus 3. There are five in total, each made of varying materials for a unique look and feel.

The cheapest, at £16 is the Sandstone Case, the rest are £20 each and include Bamboo, Black Apricot, Karbon and Rosewood. Each case pops on and off the handset and hugs the edges for rear and corner protection, the protrusion at the front should also offer some face protection if the handset were to fall flat.

Materials vary but largely consist of kevlar. The Karbon case is pure kevlar while the Bamboo, Rosewood and Black Apricot are all part Kevlar. The Sandstone is listed as "PC" and weighs in at the most at 18g while the others are all listed as 12g.

Check out the entire range options in our gallery of photos above to see what they look like in the real world so you can pick the one, or ones, that best suit you.

READ: OnePlus 3 is official, equipped with huge 6GB RAM and an all-new all metal finish

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Comments