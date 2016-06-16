OnePlus 3 official cases in pictures: Bamboo, Karbon, Sandstone and more

The OnePlus 3 has finally arrived bringing with it impressive specs for the £309 pricetag. But now we know about the 6GB of RAM, the 16-megapixel camera and that Dash fast charging, it's time to decide what look is best.

OnePlus is offering a selection of official rear protector cases specifically for the OnePlus 3. There are five in total, each made of varying materials for a unique look and feel.

The cheapest, at £16 is the Sandstone Case, the rest are £20 each and include Bamboo, Black Apricot, Karbon and Rosewood. Each case pops on and off the handset and hugs the edges for rear and corner protection, the protrusion at the front should also offer some face protection if the handset were to fall flat.

Materials vary but largely consist of kevlar. The Karbon case is pure kevlar while the Bamboo, Rosewood and Black Apricot are all part Kevlar. The Sandstone is listed as "PC" and weighs in at the most at 18g while the others are all listed as 12g.

Check out the entire range options in our gallery of photos above to see what they look like in the real world so you can pick the one, or ones, that best suit you.

