OnePlus 3 camera photos shown off by CEO, check them out here

The OnePlus 3 is close to being officially announced but before we see the phone we've been teased photos taken on its camera.

The OnePlus CEO, Liu Zuohu, shared the photos on his Weibo social account. He said the photos were taken on the new handset, suggesting the camera will be a big part of the smartphone's appeal.

Few details were included with the photos but according to the EXIF data the shots were 16-megapixel stills, giving away the sensor size early. Lots of the shots are of food with just one of faces, likely on the selfie snapper. In each the background blur is decent suggesting the camera will work well at creating an SLR style effect.

OnePlus also shared a handful of pictures to its official Twitter account, yet again showing off the camera's quality. Depth of field/background blur seems good from the photos shared, as does lowlight performance. Looking at the colours and sharpness, as well as the lack of noise, it looks as though the OP3 might take on the best mobile cameras out there when it launches.

While specs weren't leaked with these photos the rumour mill has so far suggested that we can expect a 5.5-inch 1080p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU with a hefty 6GB of RAM. The cameras are now very likely to be 16-megapixles in the rear and 8-megapixels in the front.

OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 3 flagship smartphone on 14 June in a virtual reality event that users of the Loop headset can take full advantage of. Pricing has not been announced yet but expect this to be an affordable handset for the flagship level specs.

