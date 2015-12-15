OnePlus 2 Mini: What's the story so far?

OnePlus is either really busy at the moment, or all the rumours pointing towards new smartphones from the Chinese company carry no truth whatsoever.

There is not only speculation surrounding the next "flagship killer" from OnePlus, which will presumably come in the form of the OnePlus 3, but there have also been reports to suggest the company is working on a smaller version of the OnePlus 2.

We have rounded up all the rumours surrounding the OnePlus 3 in a separate feature, which you can read here, while this feature is all about the speculation on the OnePlus 2 Mini. As always, we will update this feature as more leaks and rumours find their way to our screens but for now, here is everything we know so far about the OnePlus 2 Mini.

This isn't the first time the word "mini" has appeared in the same sentence as OnePlus. It was previously thought that the OnePlus X, which launched at the end of October, was going to have mini somewhere in its name but this turned out not to be the case.

It is the presence of this device in OnePlus's portfolio that makes us skeptical that the OnePlus 2 Mini will appear at all though. That said, rumours are rumours so we might as well speculate just in case.

A leaked benchmark on GFX Bench for an "unknown" OnePlus handset is what has sparked the rumours for the OnePlus 2. There is nothing to suggest what the design will look like, but given the name that it has been dubbed with, we would suspect the OnePlus 2 but smaller.

The smaller OnePlus X smartphone was made from different materials to the OnePlus 2, with glass and ceramic offerings, but we suspect if the OnePlus 2 Mini does arrive, it will offer the same finishes as the OnePlus 2 instead.

If it is a mini version of the current OnePlus flagship, we would also expect to see a fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C unless OnePlus makes the same mistake as many others have done and reduce the specs for the smaller handset. Sony has always offered its Compact smartphone with the same specs as the larger device and an almost identical design so we'd like to see OnePlus do the same.

The OnePlus 2 Mini has been rumoured to be coming with a 4.6-inch display. This would make it the smallest OnePlus device available if it arrives, with the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 both offering 5.5-inch displays and the OnePlus X opting for 5-inches.

This display size makes sense for a device that is being called mini. The Sony Xperia Z5 Compact offers a 4.6-inch display with Sony also offering a 5.2-inch and a 5.5-inch option, putting OnePlus in a similar position if the OnePlus 2 Mini sees the light of day.

The leaked benchmark suggests the OnePlus 2 Mini will come with a 1920 x 1080 resolution that would put its pixel density at 479ppi. Consequently, this would mean this rumoured device would offer the sharpest display within the OnePlus portfolio.

If the OnePlus 2 Mini does appear, both the size and the resolution are plausible. The chances of OnePlus opting for Quad HD when it didn't on the OnePlus 2 are pretty much non-existent and we can't see it dropping below Full HD either, given the OnePlus X opted for Full HD.

The OnePlus 2 Mini is reported to be coming with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper.

As the OnePlus 2, the OnePlus X and the OnePlus One all come with 13-megapixel rear cameras, it seems odd to us that OnePlus would change things up for the OnePlus 2 Mini. It might only be a megapixel and the camera lenses are different on the OnePlus X and the OnePlus 2, but it still seems like an odd move.

The OnePlus 2 comes with a 5-megapixel front snapper, while the OnePlus X has an 8-megapixel front camera. If the OnePlus 2 Mini does appear, we'd be surprised if the cameras weren't the same as the OnePlus 2, especially in terms of megapixels even if the company ditches optical image stabilisation and the 0.2-second autofocus for the mini model.

The leaked benchmark claims the OnePlus 2 Mini will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 CPU supported by 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. This falls in line with the specs of the OnePlus 2 and supports the idea that OnePlus will do what Sony does with its mini smartphones - deliver the same flagship specs but in a smaller body. We wouldn't be surprised if a 32GB model appeared too.

There is no mention of battery capacity in the benchmark, but we suspect it will be a little smaller than the OnePlus 2, which offers a 3300mAh capacity. The OnePlus X has a 2525mAh capacity so we would expect something similar for the OnePlus 2 Mini given the size.

In terms of software, the OnePlus 2 Mini, if it arrives, will almost certainly come with the latest version of OxygenOS, a platform built on Android 5.1. This is the same as the OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X so users familiar with those devices can expect the same features and experience.

For those unfamiliar, OxygenOS is essentially Android with some extra customisation options and features, some of which are very useful.

The ultimate question here is whether the OnePlus 2 Mini will appear at all. If we are honest, we aren't convinced at the moment but if more rumours appear, we might change our minds.

If it is in the pipeline, the leaked specs all sound pretty plausible, although we don't think the camera details are right. We would expect a similar design and the same specs as the OnePlus 2 with just a smaller display and battery capacity.

We would also expect the OnePlus 2 Mini to sit above the OnePlus X in terms of price, but slightly below the OnePlus 2 which would put it between the £200 and the £239 mark. For now, take everything with a pinch of salt and keep your fingers and toes crossed if a mini version of the OnePlus 2 appeals to you. We will fill you in if we hear more.