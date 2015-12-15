OnePlus 2 Mini leaks with specs worthy of a flagship smartphone

OnePlus may be on the verge of finally unveiling its first compact handset in the OnePlus 2 Mini.

So far the Chinese manufacturer has released its OnePlus, OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X. While these have been a success, the system of invite only buying is being fazed out suggesting future sales could be even greater in number. If the recently leaked specs for the OnePlus 2 Mini are accurate, that could help the company even more.

The OnePlus 2 Mini has reportedly leaked on GFX Bench, listed as an "unknown" OnePlus handset. Since the screen size is registered at 4.6-inch we'd surmise this is the company's first mini handset.

That 4.6-inch display should apparently be running a 1920 x 1080 resolution for 479ppi. This should be powered by a 64-bit 1.7GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 CPU backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The cameras are listed as 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel snappers capable of UHD 4K video. All this and it should be running Android 5.1.1.

If these specs are even half accurate they suggest that OnePlus may do what other manufacturers have largely failed to do – create a small smartphone with big specs.

Since OnePlus is famed for its low price to high spec ratio we're not expecting a huge pricetag on this smartphone. After the company recently showed off its ability to design a good looking handset, in the OnePlus X without charging a lot, we'd also expect the OnePlus 2 Mini to have a decent build quality.

When the OnePlus 2 Mini will appear, if at all, is still not clear.

READ: OnePlus 2 review: In a class of its own