OnePlus 3 leaks in renders with Snapdragon 820 and 1080p screen

We've only just had the OnePlus X revealed and the OnePlus 2 hasn't been out long, yet already the rumour mill for the OnePlus 3 has begun to churn.

The source of the OnePlus 3 leak is Chinese website mobile-dad in conjunction with a site called brokeupleaks. These have revealed both specs for the handset as well as render images.

The specs sound so reasonable they appear possible. The screen, for example, should be 1080p rather than QHD. This is an area the Chinese manufacturer has saved money on before, allowing it to undercut the competition while still offering impressive specs.

Powering the OnePlus 3 is expected to be the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. This also makes sense as this new processor is expected to start appearing in new handsets soon.

One area that's less clear is identification. The fingerprint scanner found on the OnePlus 2 appears to be missing. This would suggest another method is being used. Perhaps iris recognition, which is rumoured to appear in the LG G5 next year, could be in the One Plus 3.

Little else is revealed about the handset. Although from the renders the phone appears very minimal with a smooth finish. But it's a render so we're not putting much stock in that.

When the handset is expected to arrive is unclear although rumours of early Samsung Galaxy S7 and LG G5 releases suggest this may also appear around February time to keep up with the competition.

