OnePlus 2 now available to everyone, no more invites needed

OnePlus is scrapping its invite system for those interested in buying a OnePlus 2 smartphone. From 5 December, you will be able to buy a OnePlus 2 from the company's online store without needing to register and wait for an elusive invite first.

In addition, the smaller OnePlus X will be available invite-free for three days, from 5 to 7 December. It will then be available without an invite during a certain open sales time once a week - you need to check with the OnePlus website for the actual times.

Customers who are still looking to buy a OnePlus 2 or OnePlus X to have it delivered by Christmas will need to do so before the end of play on 7 December.

OnePlus has made this decision as part of its second anniversary celebrations. It will also be offering discounts on accessories and StyleSwap covers. Existing owners of OnePlus One phones will even get 90 per cent off all accessories for their devices.

A limited number of first orders will also get a "Never Settle" mousepad for free.

"The invite system has been crucial to letting us scale our operations and has given our fans a unique way to share OnePlus with the people in their lives," writes co-founder Carl Pei on the OnePlus forums.

"But we are always trying to enhance the OnePlus experience for you and taking risks to push ourselves and show real improvements. That's why we're making the OnePlus 2 invite-free... forever."

