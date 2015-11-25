No OnePlus invite? No problem... OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X are available invite-free this week

OnePlus has announced its Black Friday deals, and the stand-out sales aren't really sales at all but rather the opportunity to buy its elusive goods.

The Chinese mobile startup launched its second-generation flagship, the OnePlus 2, last summer, followed by the the release of its third smartphone, the OnePlus X, this autumn. Both devices, similar to the original OnePlus One phone, were only available to buy through OnePlus' infamous invite system. The company insists that the frustrating buying-process isn't about creating hype but rather managing its inventory.

It's also about keeping risk low and ensuring OnePlus doesn't make more phones than it can sell. Whatever the reason, the result is: you need to sign up for and then recieve an invite from OnePlus in order to buy its beauties. Now, however, the company has temporarily removed that restriction. It's offering the OnePlus and OnePlus X - invite-free - on Black Friday.

OnePlus' Black Friday event begins on 27 November and lasts four days until 30 November. The OnePlus 2 has a starting price of £239, while the OnePlus X starts at £199 ($249). On top of this opportunity, all OnePlus One accessories are 90 per cent off, and OnePlus 2 accessories and the new OnePlus Icons earbuds are 10 per cent off.

With deals like this - even if you hate how commercialised the holidays have become - you can't help but feel thankful.