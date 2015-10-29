OnePlus Icons offers premium sound quality for less

OnePlus has moved beyond phones into earphones but is taking its pricing philosophy with it. The OnePlus Icons are aiming to offer high quality sound for a low price.

OnePlus announced the Icons at its OnePlus X smartphone launch event.

The in-earphones are designed with a metallic looking finish and bud simple ends for minimalism. According to the company they offer balanced audio with 11mm drivers which sound better than more expensive options.

OnePlus showed a video where it went to the Helsinki Music Center and gave blindfolded tests to musicians. Each was asked to listen to different earphones, the first at the €100 price, the second at €200 then the Icons. They were asked to guess, based on quality, how much the final pair cost – these were the Icons. Estimates were between €200 and €500.

The OnePlus Icons come in either silver or gold finishes. The actual price and release date have not been revealed. On price OnePlus simply says they'll be "much less than you imagine".

OnePlus also launched its OnePlus X smartphone which offers high quality design for a lower price starting at £199 and going on sale from 5 November. Since the Icons were announced at the same time perhaps they too will be available soon.

