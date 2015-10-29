OnePlus X official: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know

OnePlus has taken to the stage in London to announce the launch of its second smartphone of year, the OnePlus X.

Announced on 29 October, the new handset focuses on design, and broadens the company's offering to three handsets: the 2014 OnePlus One, the 2015 OnePlus 2, and finally the new OnePlus X.

We've been tracking the new handset for a while, bringing you all the rumours prior to launch, but now that the handset is confirmed, we've updated this feature with all the information you need on this latest handset.

Read on for all the specs, prices, release date and everything else you need to know. If you want to know our first impressions of the OnePlus X, you can find those by clicking here.

Perhaps the most important thing to understand about the OnePlus X is that the emphasis here is on design. There will be two versions of the new OnePlus handset, one that's finished in black glass, the other that's a limited edition ceramic. There will only be 10,000 of the ceramic models made, so this is going to be something special indeed.

Both models have an anodised metal frame and then the Onyx black glass version has rounded edges that OnePlus says gives a seamless feel, and it's meticulously polished to mirror-like finish. The final phone weighs 138g, the lightest OnePlus handset yet.

The Ceramic model, however, is altogether more special. OnePlus says that it takes 25 days to complete the manufacturing process for this handset, which includes baking the ceramic at 1482 degrees for over 28 hours, before cooling for 48 hours. It's then subjected to repeated polishing before it's fit to adorn the limited edition OnePlus X. The final device weighs 160g.

The OnePlus X measures 140 x 69 x 6.9mm and comes with a three-position notification slider on the side, so you can switch between silent, priority and all notifications easily.

With the OnePlus X being the most compact device that OnePlus has produced so far, you'll find that it doesn't scrimp on the hardware. Internally, there's a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chipset, with Adreno 330 graphics, and 3GB of RAM.

The Snapdragon 801 might be last generation hardware and miss out on the latest hexa- or octo-core efficiencies of the 808 or 810, but it's a proven chipset that has been inside many great devices. Using this older hardware probably accounts for the affordability of the OnePlus X too.

There's 16GB of internal storage, again not a huge amount, but you have the option to expand this with up to 128GB of microSD.

OnePlus is offering this microSD storage in a combined storage or second SIM slot, something we've seen Huawei do in the past. That means that those who want a dual SIM arrangement can have it.

The OnePlus X has a non-removable 2525mAh battery.

You get the normal array of connectivity, although the latest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi standards aren't supported accroding to the specs we've seen, topping out at Bluetooth 4.0 and 801.11n respectively, with no support for 5GHz Wi-Fi.

There's no fingerprint scanner and no USB Type-C on the OnePlus X, sadly.

The OnePlus X has a 5-inch AMOLED display on the front. This is the first time OnePlus has used an AMOLED panel, joining the likes of Samsung and more recently HTC on the One A9.

It has a Full HD resolution, so 1920 x 1080 pixels, which is perfectly fitting for this size of device. That gives you a 440ppi so it will look nice and sharp.

The display is topped with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The OnePlus X runs on the company's Oxygen OS, based on Android 5.1.1. This is the same software as the OnePlus 2 so the experience should be close to that of the bigger handset.

It's designed to allow plenty of customisation above and beyond that offered by stock Android. There will be on- and off-screen gestures, ambient display notifications, custom quick settings and file manager, as well as a new OnePlus Radio.

You'll get familiar features such as Shelf to help you organise your stuff and SwiftKey keyboard for lightning fast text input.

There's a 13-megapixel camera on the rear of the OnePlus X, offering a f/2.2 aperture and boasting a 0.2-second autofocus time. OnePlus says this will be the fast camera it has offered so far, thanks to phase-detection AF.

There will be an 8-megapixel camera on the front of the OnePlus X for your selfies, and includes the important beauty mode to make you look even better (or worse, depending on how you see these things).

Video capture tops out at Full HD, with no support for higher 4K resolutions.

When we first heard about the X, Carl Pei, OnePlus cofounder, told USA Today that OnePlus was working on a new device that will be available "before the end of the year" or "hopefully for Christmas."

The OnePlus X Onyx will cost £199 and will be available from 5 November. It will be available through oneplus.net and you'll need an invite to buy it.

The OnePlus X Ceramic will cost £269 and will be available from 24 November. You'll need a special Ceramic invite to be able to buy one and only 10,000 will be made.

OnePlus' invite system is now old hat. The company says its designed to make it easier for it manage costs and workflows, but we've always thought it brings that added benefit of making OnePlus phones a little more hard to come by. It also means the company owns the retail experience.

OnePlus X invites will be availalble through the normal channels. There will be a wait list for invites, people who buy the OnePlus X will get invites to share with friends and there will be social media invites, as well as competitions.

The OnePlus One was a little hard to secure when first released (it's now available for straight purchasing through the OnePlus website), but the process for the OnePlus 2 has been much simpler.

With the OnePlus X, the company is again making it easier. In the first month it will be invite only, but from the second month there will be weekly open sales, so you'll be able to buy it directly. The duration of these sales will increase over time, so will start at 1 hour a week, but will be expanded, so it should be easy enough to get a OnePlus X Onyx.

Exactly how you'll get an invite for a Ceramic version, we don't yet know.

Check out Pocket-lint's OnePlus and OnePlus X hubs for the latest developments.