OnePlus Mini incoming: Is that a depth sensing dual camera on the rear?

The acclaimed OnePlus 2 has only recently been revealed and already the company appears to be following up with a smaller version, the OnePlus Mini.

The handset leaked on Chinese site Mobile-Dad in an image that reveals plenty about the device. This is backed up by the fact that OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has already confirmed a third handset would be released by the end of this year.

While the name reveals that this will be a smaller version of the OnePlus 2, specs are not forthcoming. What is clear is that the handset will feature dual rear cameras with dual LED flash. But what for?

These cameras could be for depth sensing, 3D or just higher quality shots using smart stitching. Either way it looks like the handset will need some power to run that setup, meaning it may not be a watered down mini smartphone, which makes a change.

Under the cameras appears to be a circular Apple Touch ID style fingerprint reader. At the bottom, also Apple like, appears to be dual drilled speakers. Then in the centre it looks like a USB-C port, although it's tough to be sure at that angle.

When the device will be announced and how much it will cost are also not yet clear. Expect to hear more as the rumour mill gets up to speed.

READ: OnePlus 2 review: In a class of its own

 
