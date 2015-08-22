  1. Home
First software update for OnePlus 2 now rolling out: Here's what it fixes

The first over-the-air software update for the OnePlus 2 has finally arrived.

OnePlus said it was coming - with a few changes and fixes for bugs spotted in the company's new Android-based OxygenOS, and now it's here. The most important thing it addresses is Stagefright, a security vulnerability that's disrupting more than 950 million Android devices. The software, which is now rolling out India and should land for your new OnePlus 2 soon, specifically includes a patch for Stagefright.

Here's everything else we know about the OxygenOS 2.0.1 update...

What does the update fix?

This is a full list of changes and bug fixes included in the update, according to OnePlus:

  • Added a patch for the Stagefright security exploit
  • Improves battery performance
  • Improves user interface logic and coherence
  • Fixed an issue with pinch-to-zoom in Google Photos
  • Fixed an issue where Dark Mode would cause instability in certain apps
  • Fixed an issue related to import/export of contacts stored on SIM card
  • Additional support for global carrier APNs
  • Other improvements and bug fixes

When will you get the update?

OnePlus said this OTA will be rolling out incrementally, starting in India, and it might take some time before the update reaches all OnePlus 2 devices. Once the update arrives, you'll get a notice on your phone to accept and install it. Simples.

Want to know more?

Check out OnePlus' post in its forums for more details on OxygenOS 2.0.1.

