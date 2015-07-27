OnePlus 2 VR event: Use Google cardboard to watch the event in VR

If you bought Google's Carboard VR headset and have simply used it to collect dust ever since, now is the time to dig it out.

OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphone tonight, and it's going to do it in VR using Carboard.

While OnePlus is selling its own branded Cardboard VR headsets for the event, your current model will work just fine too.

Imagine seeing the new OnePlus 2 is full 3D as if you were really there, that's what the company is claiming this launch will allow you to do.

So how do you get the launch event on your Cardboard?

Since the Cardboard headset works on a smartphone the first thing you'll need to do it download the right app.

Head over to the Google Play Store and download the OnePlus 2 Launch app and install.

Since the app is made specifically for this event we're hoping it'll be a seamless stream, unlike many launch events. The fact it's being held at 3am (BST), 10pm (EDT) should help to cut down on numbers too.

Since your smartphone will be streaming as well as rendering graphics get ready for some power drain.

Make sure to have your smartphone fully charged ahead of the event. This is probably better than leaving it plugged in as charging on top of everything else may overheat your handset.

It might be a good idea to try out a few other Cardboard friendly apps first. This way you can get used to the VR world and let your eyes adapt. That way, at launch, you should be able to watch comfortably and have the most snug positioning worked out.

