OnePlus 2: Here’s how to reserve yours

Buying a OnePlus smatphone is no simple matter. For a start there are no shops and on top of that you can't even buy online without an invite.

The OnePlus 2 has now launched, going on sale today (11 August), and much like the first OnePlus smartphone it will be an invite only event.

OnePlus says that its market has grown since its first handset was released and invites will be the best way for it to handle demand. Of course the fact that this system makes the handsets more unattainable and therefore more sought after probably helps too.

Here's how to be sure you'll get a OnePlus 2 smartphone soon.

Before invites even start getting sent out there is a reserve list that you can sign up to here. This already has over 3,500,000 people on there so be sure to get your name down soon if you're interested.

Another way to be in with a chance of getting an invite early is to sign-up for the newsletter and join the social media forums. By getting your finger on the pulse of the company's social heart you'll be able to get notifications about promotions first.

Another way to get an invite is to be invited by someone who has already managed to buy a OnePlus 2. So be sure to let everyone know you want one, you may get lucky.

Once you manage to get an invite it needs to be used within 24 hours. These initial invites are sent by OnePlus then the rest are shared by those who have bought the phone already.

If you manage to get a phone and invites to share, you'll need to have them sent out in a week or two. If you don't, that invite will expire and be given to someone else to share.

Invites are rolled out based on stock levels so when you receive yours, or those to share, is based on how the sales are progressing. In other words it's up to OnePlus.

The OnePlus 2 is an impressive device.

It offers a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 810 v2.1 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras, 3300mAh battery, USB Type-C and Android 5.0.2 Lollipop skinned with the OxygenOS.

