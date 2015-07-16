Getting a OnePlus 2 invite is going to be much easier

One of the turnoffs when it came to buying the OnePlus One - especially when it launched - was how hard it was to actually get one.

OnePlus has detailed that it wants to make the process smoother when it comes to buying the OnePlus 2, which will be announced on 27 July 2015.

The aim is to make the buying process smoother for people. OnePlus acknowledges that many saw the invite system as a viral marketing stunt, but talking on its blog, the company stresses that this was about tight inventory control, rather than an attempt to hype-up an unavailable product.

"We had no clue how many people would actually want to buy it and had the challenge of managing our cash flow and inventory risk. In addition, we didn't agree that pre-orders or having products instantly becoming sold out was a great experience. Our solution to managing risk and user experience was the invite system," says OnePlus.

There will be a number of changes made, but importantly there will be 30-50x the stock that there was of the OnePlus One. That means there will be more phones available and more invites from the outset to go with them.

The next step will be a reservation list, letting you register your email so you can receive your invite, rather than having to hang around on forums. However, OnePlus isn't turning its back on forum supporters: you'll still be getting priority so you jump to the top of the list.

Finally, OnePlus is going to speed up the delivery of sharable invites once you've bought your OnePlus 2. This means you'll be able to share them with friends and family much sooner and reduce the delays in getting everyone kitted out with the next hit phone.

We've been keeping track of all the information surrounding the OnePlus 2 launch and you can read all about it on our OnePlus 2 hub.

READ: OnePlus 2: Everything you need to know