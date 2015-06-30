OnePlus 2 leaks showing near bezel-free screen and fingerprint scanner

The eagerly anticipated OnePlus 2 has leaked in photos showing the smartphone off from the front and the rear, looking gorgeous.

The photos were sent by an anonymous tipster to Phone Arena this morning. They clearly show the handset from both sides.

The front is exciting thanks to what appears to be a bezel-free edge-to-edge screen. This is supposed to be a 5.7-inch screen with Quad HD resolution.

The rear of the smartphone appears to be a wood build. Also on the back appears to be a fingerprint scanner. This scanner was confirmed by OnePlus just last night. The company claims this is "refined and lightning quick" and will be able to open the phone faster than Apple's TouchID, apparently.

OnePlus has also confirmed the handset will feature the latest USB-C port, although this can't be seen in these photos.

Other specs confirmed include an updated 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 810 v2.1 processor and Adreno 430 graphics.

The OnePlus 2 is rumoured to come with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras, 32GB storage, 3,300mAh battery and a price of around £352.

The release date, when the phone will be unveieled officially, is 27 July. Since OnePlus has been leaking specs bit by bit expect to hear more about the handset before that day arrives.

