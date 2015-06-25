OnePlus 2 will unveil in July, tune in with the OnePlus Cardboard VR headset

Everyone wants to know when OnePlus plans to unveil its next flagship phone, the successor to the $299 OnePlus One. Well, it has finally confirmed a date.

OnePlus will officially debut the OnePlus 2 on 27 July at 7PM PST. OnePlus already revealed the device will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 chipset and a USB-C port, making it one of the first to add the new USB standard. Everything else we've heard, which you can read about here, is based on rumours at this point.

We'll obviously learn about all the specs later this month. And to get you pumped for the event, OnePlus has announced you'll be able to experience it in virtual reality. For the OnePlus 2 launch, OnePlus said it is going with a VR launch that lets you "stand right next to our team and our fans as we unveil our new flagship."

So, how will OnePlus accomplish such a feat? Easy. It's developed a virtual reality headset. The company said it loves existing cardboard VR headsets but decided to design a custom headset tailored to the One phone. It admitted to losing money on the project but apparently thinks the experience will be worth it.

The OnePlus Cardboard page has more details about the headset, and the company will soon announce how you'll be able to get your hands on it for the launch.