Confirmed: OnePlus Two equals USB C

OnePlus has been drip-feeding us information about what to expect from its next handset, taking to Twitter to reveal the details.

The latest reveal is that the OnePlus Two will feature USB type-C, making it one of the first handsets to do so.

Of course, we don't know when this phone will launch, so saying it will be the first global handset to feature this new connector is noteworthy in itself.

The #OnePlus2 will be the first flagship to use Type C USB. We want to lead the way in power connectivity. pic.twitter.com/lef5ylR7Rr — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 22, 2015

Talking on the OnePlus Forums, OnePlus says: "The OnePlus 2 will be the first global flagship smartphone sporting this breakthrough technology."

Before going further to reveal that OnePlus isn't just going to be giving you a stock USB C connector, but that it will be enhanced with special patented powers exclusive to OnePlus.

It's hard to say exactly what those might be, but you can all look forward to that handy reversible connection on your next OnePlus device.

Previously, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 chipset, but that there won't be any over heating problems.

There's no date, but with confirmation coming thick and fast, as well as that proclamation that it will be the first available with USB type-C, a launch announcement can't be far off.

