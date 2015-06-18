OnePlus 2 confirmed to get 8-core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 v2.1

OnePlus has officially confirmed that its new OnePlus 2 smartphone will come packing a Snapdragon 810 processor.

Rumours have been darting between processors, likely because OnePlus hadn't picked one until now, according to its blog.

OnePlus has now decided the 2 will pack the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 V2.1 processor. This is an 8-core powerhouse with 64-bit architecture that, it says, offers desktop power on a smartphone.

Another key part of deciding to pick the Snapdragon 810 is battery life. While the processor is undeniably powerful it's also battery efficient. Thanks to those 8-cores it should be able to scale operations so it uses the minimal amount of power for simple task but can ramp up grunt for taxing tasks like gaming or 4K video streaming. This is also thanks to the Adreno 430 GPU onboard.

OnePlus has even addressed concerns that the 810 can run a little hot. It says: "We worked very closely with Qualcomm’s engineers to integrate an improved version of the chipset (v2.1) in the OnePlus 2, and fine-tuned both hardware and software. The 2 will be 'cooler than ever'."

Other rumoured specs for the OnePlus 2 include a 5.5-inch QHD display, 16 and 5-megapixel cameras, 32GB storage, 3,300mAh battery and a price tag of £352. We can't wait.

