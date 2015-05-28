OnePlus Two launch could be 1 June, event scheduled

OnePlus, the Chinese phone manufacturer, has announced on Twitter it will "shake up the tech industry" with a 1 June bombshell.

So what could be so groundbreaking that OnePlus is bold enough to publicly claim it will change the business it's in?

The tweet reads: "We’re always looking for ways to shake up the tech industry. And we think it’s time for change. Find out more June 1." On the image it says "Time to change."

Could this be the OnePlus 2 launch?

From the photo in the tweet we can assume the rubbing out of a phone means going back to the drawing board. Perhaps it will simply be a newly designed handset in the OnePlus 2, or it could be more literal and mean a stylus is on its way.

Or could it be even more?

The optimists out there will be expecting an entirely new device. Perhaps OnePlus will be dipping its toes in the augmented or virtual reality headwear sector. Or it could be moving down the wearable route with a smartwatch that bridges the boundaries between sports tracking, health tracking and smartwatches.

The pessimists will probably say OnePlus is simply using hyperbole to get attention. In reality it may just be another marketing ploy that gets announced like its recent price cut on the OnePlus One.

Leaks will no doubt reveal more before that 1 June date so check back to find out everything.

