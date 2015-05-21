OnePlus Two could be an affordable powerhouse, leak suggests

If we had to award one device with a Geek's Choice Award (in an affectionate way) then the OnePlus One would be it. Great viral marketing, limited access giving it an air of exclusivity and, yes, good value for money.

It's fair to say then that the OnePlus Two is already causing a stir, especially as OnePlus confirmed the device would be launched in Q3 2015.

Now a Geekbench benchmark has given us a hint at some of the hardware specs you might expect in the OnePlus Two, if indeed this is OnePlus' next handset.

The processor is listed as MSM8994 - that's the same as the HTC One M9 - the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810. It's also reported that you might see 3GB of RAM, which is pretty much the standard for current flagship devices.

There's also a listing saying that it's running on Android 5.1 Lollipop, but with these sorts of results, it's always worth bearing in mind that a lot changes in the run up to a device launch and that multiple prototypes might be in circulation, testing different hardware.

It's sketchy stuff at the moment, but a small piece of the puzzle of a highly anticipated handset. We're keeping track of all the rumours, so be sure to check out the rumoured OnePlus Two specs right here.

