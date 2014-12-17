  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. OnePlus phone news

OnePlus One Mini photographed in the wild

OnePlus, the Chinese phone manufacturer, is officially working on its OnePlus 2 follow up to its OnePlus One smartphone and now it looks like a mini is coming too.

While it was initially thought that the OnePlus 2 would be similar to the original One handset, photos that have leaked on Chinese website Weibo suggest it may be supplemented by, or be, a mini.

The OnePlus One Mini was seen in two images showing a 5-inch display toting white handset - the One has a 5.5-inch screen. OnePlus has teased along with the images: "We've got 10,000", something that'll be good news to fans since the company usually requires invites in order for customers to buy one and even then numbers can be limited.

The phone allegedly features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor and includes two 8-megapixel cameras. The cameras are likely front and rear snappers rather than dual sensor like in the HTC Duo Camera. It should ship with Android 4.4.4 according to the screenshot suggesting it will be released fairly soon.

Expect an announcement from OnePlus to come fairly soon on what will no doubt be an impressively priced handset for the specs as is becoming the trend for Chinese manufacturers.

READ: It's official: OnePlus 2 is in the works, specs begin to leak

