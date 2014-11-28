  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. OnePlus phone news

Buy a OnePlus One without an invite in the next 72 hours

OnePlus traditionally requires potential users to be invited to buy their smartphones. But just in time for Black Friday the OnePlus One is going to be available to everyone, for a 72-hour period.

The last time OnePlus did a sale of this sort it ran for just a single hour. This time a hefty 72-hour window should mean there's enough time for anyone that fancies a OnePlus One to get the device.

Accessories are also included in the offering including JBL E1+ and OnePlus Silver Bullet headphones, screen protectors and OnePlus One cases.

Discounts are on offer too where customers can save more money depending on how many times they share the deals across their social networks.

The OnePlus One smartphone offers a 5.5-inch 1080p screen, hefty 3,100mAh battery and speedy 2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 brains backed by 3GB of RAM.

For those wishing to wait for even more specs for their money there is a OnePlus One 2 in the works. At the moment few details have been revealed but it's likely to be a more advanced version of the current model but still at an affordable price. But since its release will mean the usual invitation policy it'll likely be tough to lay on initially.

The OnePlus One is available now for £230.

