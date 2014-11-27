OnePlus to open first store in China, will sell OnePlus One and special-edition models

OnePlus has just announced that it will open its first brick-and-mortar store in Beijing, even though it is still hard to get ahold of the company's well-recieved OnePlus One smartphone.

OnePlus is a China-based device manufacturer that debuted the OnePlus One in April 2014. Because the smartphone features a range of impressive specifications, an open source operating system, and an relatively cheap price tag, OnePlus ran into scaling issues. It only recently began selling the smartphone through an invite-only system, for instance, and confirmed there'd soon be a successor called OnePlus 2.

The first OnePlus store is being called an “Experience” store and will open in the Blue Harbor area after a media event on 2 December. It'll actually be partially open at this time as a trial run and is expected to fully open on 20 December, five days before Christmas. The Experience store will no doubt showcase, demo, and stock OnePlus devices but will also sell them.

Other items expected to be on store shelves include a bamboo-covered limited edition OnePlus One and a JBL Special Edition model. Visitors will even have access to a training area as well as a shop full of headphones, speakers, and other compatible accessories.

