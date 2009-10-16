  O2 reporting healthy sales of Palm Pre

O2 has been tweeting about the launch of the Palm Pre, which has just gone on sale, and if you believe the mobile phone network then it's been doing rather well. The company said that it sold more Palm Pre handsets today than the total number of handsets that it normally sells on the average day.

On top of that, apparently 50% of people buying a Pre also picked up a Touchstone wireless charger for the device, which allows you to charge it by just placing it on a pad while electromagnetic induction does its thing.

As previously reported, O2 is selling the Pre at £30 to £45 per month on an 18-month contract, with unlimited mobile internet. The lower tiers of tariffs entail a £100 splash-out on the handset itself at point of purchase.

Did you get one? What do you think? This is what we thought.