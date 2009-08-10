  O2 announces Telmap navigation tie-in

O2 has announced a partnership with Telmap which will mean that its navigation service will be made available to O2 customers on "the majority" of GPS-equipped handsets sold by the network.

Telmap's Navigator software gives the user maps and GPS navigation as well as in-car 3D visualization and speech synthesis tech. It can provide traffic alerts, alternative route options and turn-by-turn directions when walking, too.

On O2's side of the deal, it's added O2 Academy venues and Wi-Fi hotspots to the maps, as well as allowing customers to add their Telmap subscription fee onto their mobile phone bill. Those subscriptions will start at £3.50 per month.

"We have worked closely with Telmap to build a service wrap around the application which we believe will offer the best customer experience. Navigation is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile services and we look forward to bringing this leading application to our customers", said O2's marketing director Peter Rampling.

The first Telmap-integrated handsets will arrive in the Autumn, and existing customers who have a compatible handset will be able to download the application too.