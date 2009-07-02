  O2 Tech Support launches

O2 has launched a new chargeable phone service for its broadband customers called "O2 Tech Support".

Rivalling services such as the Geek Squad and the TechGuys, users will be able to "benefit from a range of expert technical services providing peace of mind for all their home and business electronic needs", says O2.

As well as help on the home broadband, mobile broadband and laptop front, the service will assist "whether it is removing a virus, setting up software, linking up home cinema systems or even connecting to a CCTV system".

The O2 Tech Support is said to be available now online at www.o2.co.uk with a minimum 3-month term from £7.34 per month, or on a "Pay as You Use" basis from £14.69 where O2 offers a "No Fix - No Fee" promise.