O2 offers Sony Ericsson T700 "Rouge"

O2 has announced that the new Sony Ericsson T700 "Rouge" will be available in a new red and gold look exclusively to them.

In addition - and to appeal to those shopping for Mother's Day - O2 has teamed up with Benefit to give customers £35 of free make-up when they purchase the phone.

Rouge purchasers will receive a free two-piece Benefit make-up kit, which will include Benefit "Full Finish" lipstick and "Thrrrob Turned On" face powder.

The T700 Rouge measures 10mm thin, and offers a 3.2-megapixel camera, a "self-portrait mirror", an FM radio and a music player.

Customers who buy the T700 Rouge before the 31 May will be in with the chance of winning one of five Sony Ericsson Bluetooth watches or one of five Benefit make-up goodie bags worth £150.

The Sony Ericsson T700 Rouge will be available on various pay monthly tariffs and on a Pay & Go basis for £127.22.