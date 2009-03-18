  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. O2 phone news

O2 offers Sony Ericsson T700 "Rouge"

|
1/3  
O2 offers Sony Ericsson T700 "Rouge"

O2 has announced that the new Sony Ericsson T700 "Rouge" will be available in a new red and gold look exclusively to them.

In addition - and to appeal to those shopping for Mother's Day - O2 has teamed up with Benefit to give customers £35 of free make-up when they purchase the phone.

Rouge purchasers will receive a free two-piece Benefit make-up kit, which will include Benefit "Full Finish" lipstick and "Thrrrob Turned On" face powder.

The T700 Rouge measures 10mm thin, and offers a 3.2-megapixel camera, a "self-portrait mirror", an FM radio and a music player.

Customers who buy the T700 Rouge before the 31 May will be in with the chance of winning one of five Sony Ericsson Bluetooth watches or one of five Benefit make-up goodie bags worth £150.

The Sony Ericsson T700 Rouge will be available on various pay monthly tariffs and on a Pay & Go basis for £127.22.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  2. Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
  3. HTC U12+ initial review: More than meets the eyes
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  5. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
  1. This is the stunning Flame Red HTC U12+ in pictures
  2. Honor sells 1 million Honor 10 handsets, the mid-range is alive and kicking
  3. New iPhones are go: Apple starts production for new 7nm A12 chips
  4. HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
  5. HTC U12+ official wallpapers revealed, which is your favourite?

Comments