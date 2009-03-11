Jacko fans crash O2 site
O2's offer of priority tickets to its customers for Michael Jackson's concerts at The O2, perhaps unsurprisingly, crashed the operator's site.
Customers interested in buying tickets for the pop star's London residency this summer were offered the chance to do so from 7am on 11 March via a special promotional code.
It seems so many tried that the the company's ticket website suffered server problems, leaving many O2 customers without the in-demand tickets for what's said to be Jackson's last concerts.
There were just under 8000 pre-sale "priority" tickets up for grabs for O2ers, all of which have since now sold out.
An O2 spokesperson confirmed to Web User that the company's Blueroom priority tickets website was "intermittently unavailable" after the 7am rush.
