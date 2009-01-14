  O2 launches XDA Flint

O2 has unveiled the O2 Xda Flint, describing it as an innovative handheld device specifically targeted at the education sector.

O2 says with the Flint, "ideal for students and teachers alike", users can load eBooks onto the device to make electronic notes, read or review documents, log onto or download digital learning applications, content and courses from the school/college or local authorities' virtual learning environments.

With 16GB of internal flash memory, the Xda Flint, that runs Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional, offers a 5-inch VGA angled touchscreen with a detachable keyboard.

Other specs include GPS, Bluetooth V2.0, internet browsing, and quad-band network access via Wi-Fi and HSDPA. There's also a 3-megapixel camera with autofocus and flash light, a video calling camera, MP3 and video playback.

No pricing or availability for anyone outside the education market has yet been revealed.