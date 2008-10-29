Myvu video eyewear coming to an O2 store near you

Myvu's range of personal media viewers (or glasses that make you look like Geordie LaForge) are coming to O2 stores.

The deal will see the Myvu Crystal range of video eyewear "going mainstream", launching first at O2’s flagship store at the O2 Arena before being rolled out to other stores.

The eyewear basically allows users to view content from any media device with video out functionality - including iPods, the iPhone, Nokia Nseries and most Samsung models - on a screen in the glasses themselves.

The Myvu Crystal are expected to retail for £199.99 when they go on sale.

Also available will be a new "Works with iPhone" cable for the specs, which will be around £15.

In separate news, Myvu has announced a partnership with earphone manufacturer Ultimate Ears.

The deal will see Ultimate Ears audio tech will be available for the Myvu range.