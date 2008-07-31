  1. Home
O2 combines home and mobile broadband packages

O2 has announced a new broadband package -

combined

home and mobile broadband.

Customers that purchase O2 mobile broadband for £20 per month (which includes 3GB of data and unlimited Wi-Fi) will receive O2’s home broadband standard package service for free for a year, in O2's words: "benefiting from fast speeds, no download limits, free wireless router and free 247 UK-based customer service".

The joint offer is available for customers signing up to O2 mobile broadband between 1 August and 31 October 2008 who live within the O2 home broadband network. Customers wanting to upgrade to a higher speed package or not covered by O2’s broadband network will receive a £7.50 per month discount on their chosen plan for 12 months.

In addition, from 4 August customers can purchase the O2 Home Broadband Takeaway box for £30 in any O2 store. The package includes a wireless router and all the kit a customer will need to get started with O2 home broadband in four steps. The initial £30 cost of the box will be credited to customer’s first broadband bill.

