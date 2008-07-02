  1. Home
O2 sends iPhone 3G teaser

  O2 sends iPhone 3G teaser
O2 has sent an email out to those who signed up to their site for more info about the iPhone 3G stating that the device is "almost here".

The email reads: "We will be writing to you again before the 11th with details about how you could place your order."

"However, we do expect demand for iPhone 3G to be very high so orders will be processed on a first come, first served basis so that we can be fair to all customers. Orders will be limited to one iPhone 3G per customer."

Would-be owners are advised to visit the O2 site for info in the meantime - we'll keep you informed...

