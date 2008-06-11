  No free iPhone 3G for O2 Ireland

O2's Irish rates for the iPhone 3G have supposedly been revealed by a fan site, and, as with the original, it seems the deals aren't quite as sweet as those offered in the UK.

Although O2 are subsidising the next-gen device, unlike in the UK there are no free deals to be had, with the 8GB iPhone not even free on the 100 euro a month contract.

The 8GB iPhone pricing and plans are as follows - 49 euros on the 100 euro monthly tariff, 99 euros on the 65 euro tariff and 169 euros on the 45 euro tariff.

The 16GB iPhone pricing and plans are 129 euros on the 100 euro monthly tariff, 169 euros on the 65 euro tariff and 229 euros on the 45 euro tariff.

In addition existing iPhone customers who bought their iPhones since the launch in Ireland in March will not receive any extra subsidies or incentives to upgrade.

The iPhone tariffs include anytime minutes, texts and a 1GB data bundle as well as access to 155 Bitbuzz Wi-Fi hotspots in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.